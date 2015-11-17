FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications Q3 revenues rise 25.1% to 188.9 mln euros
November 17, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications Q3 revenues rise 25.1% to 188.9 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA

* Say Q3 YTD revenues rises 25.1 percent to 188.9 million euros ($201.41 million)

* Reports for Q3 a record backlog of 305 million euros, up 72 percent year on year

* Sees FY 2015 top line revenue growth of 15-20 percent

* Sees September 2015 YTD REBIT margin in line with 10 percent guidance for full year

* Confirmes trend towards dividend pay-out ratio of 30 percent

* Look forwards to continued good progress in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
