BRIEF-Ion Beam Applications Q3 revenues rise 25.1% to 188.9 mln euros

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ion Beam Applications SA

* Say Q3 YTD revenues rises 25.1 percent to 188.9 million euros ($201.41 million)

* Reports for Q3 a record backlog of 305 million euros, up 72 percent year on year

* Sees FY 2015 top line revenue growth of 15-20 percent

* Sees September 2015 YTD REBIT margin in line with 10 percent guidance for full year

* Confirmes trend towards dividend pay-out ratio of 30 percent

* Look forwards to continued good progress in Q4