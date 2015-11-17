FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Semperit Holding 9-mth net result up 7.9 pct at EUR 40.1 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Semperit Holding 9-mth net result up 7.9 pct at EUR 40.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Semperit Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 692.1 million euros ($738 million) compared with prior-year period (655.9 million euros)

* 9-month net result (earnings after tax) increased by 7.9 pct to 40.1 million euros(Q1-Q3 2014: 37.1 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA amounted to 80.5 million euros and EBIT to 59.1 million euros

* Despite an ongoing subdued market development in Western Europe and North America order intake develops well

* Anticipates a satisfactory business development for remaining weeks of year 2015

* From today’s perspective, revenue and earnings for year 2015 should be at attractive level

* In future is striving to achieve double-digit growth of sales volumes on average as well as attractive earnings margins

* For time being, targeted EBITDA margin remains unchanged between 12 pct and 15 pct and EBIT margin between 8 pct and 11 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
