BRIEF-Kapchorua Tea Company 6-months ended Sept 30, 2015 turnover of 525.7 mln shillings
November 17, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kapchorua Tea Company 6-months ended Sept 30, 2015 turnover of 525.7 mln shillings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Kapchorua Tea Company Ltd :

* 6-Months ended Sept 30, 2015 turnover of 525.7 million shillings versus 525.8 million shillings year ago

* 6-Months ended Sept 30, 2015 profit before tax of 143.4 million shillings versus 68.2 million shillings year ago

* Says “turnover dipped slightly as crop levels were slow to come back after a very dry start to the year”

* Says “the arrival of the short rains, with or without El Nino will result in favourable crops over the coming months”

* Says “there is bound to be decline in current price levels which could negatively impact second half of the financial period” Further company coverage:

