BRIEF-Adesso to take over 100 pct of shares in Arithnea GmbH early

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Will take over 100 pct of shares in Arithnea GmbH early and unify all Adesso Group e-commerce and CMS activities

* Will transfer its own e-commerce and content management activities to Arithnea GmbH so as to pool all e-business activities, including an agency

* Plans to close transaction in Q1 of 2016, effective Jan. 1, 2016

* Purchase price for 49 pct stake in company is based on earnings development over course of a number of years and has been calculated in mid single-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)