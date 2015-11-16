FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Adesso to take over 100 pct of shares in Arithnea GmbH early
#IT Services & Consulting
November 16, 2015 / 2:22 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Adesso to take over 100 pct of shares in Arithnea GmbH early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Will take over 100 pct of shares in Arithnea GmbH early and unify all Adesso Group e-commerce and CMS activities

* Will transfer its own e-commerce and content management activities to Arithnea GmbH so as to pool all e-business activities, including an agency

* Plans to close transaction in Q1 of 2016, effective Jan. 1, 2016

* Purchase price for 49 pct stake in company is based on earnings development over course of a number of years and has been calculated in mid single-digit million range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

