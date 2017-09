Nov 16 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* UBS AG London Branch acquires 500,000 shares of Guler Yatirim Holding representing 5 pct of the company for 724,600 lira ($251,885.84)

($1 = 2.8767 liras)