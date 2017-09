Nov 16 (Reuters) - Eurosnack SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 2.8 million zlotys ($706,517.63) compared to 1.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss is 180,128 zlotys compared to a loss of 669,077 zlotys a year ago Source text: bit.ly/20X1tGH Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)