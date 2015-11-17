FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funcom Q3 EBITDA loss narrows to $365,000
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Funcom Q3 EBITDA loss narrows to $365,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Q3 revenue $2.2 million versus $2.7 million year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss $365,000 versus loss $468,000 year ago

* Expects to have the ability to fund its operations for the next twelve months after the end of Q3 15

* The trend of slowly declining revenues on the current live game portfolio is expected to continue as in previous quarters due to the ageing of the games

* The first new game to be announced during early 2016 and two additional games throughout later that year

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
