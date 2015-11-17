FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OpenLimit Holding 9-mth net loss shrinks to EUR 1.19 mln
November 17, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OpenLimit Holding 9-mth net loss shrinks to EUR 1.19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - OpenLimit Holding AG :

* 9-month turnover increases by 10 pct to 4.55 million euros ($5 million)(comparative value for 9 months 2014: 4.14 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA of 1.10 million euros was significantly higher than previous year’s value (9 months 2014: 0.69 million euros)

* 9-month operating result (EBIT) improved by 30 pct, increasing from -1.18 million euros to -0.83 million euros

* 9-month net loss of -1.19 million euros was therefore 18 pct improved over same period last year (9 months 2014: -1.45 million euros)

* Outlook for financial year 2015 remains unchanged over that contained within half-year report 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

