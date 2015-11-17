FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group sees assets under management rise 12 pct
November 17, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group sees assets under management rise 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICG) announces its first half results for six months ended 30 September 2015.

* Total AUM up 12 percent to 20.2 bln euros, with 3.2bln euros of new money raised; third party fee earning AUM up 18 percent to 14.4bln euros

* European mezzanine and senior debt partners raising a total of 2.2bln euros. With these funds substantially raised, pace of fundraising in second half is expected to be slower

* Group profit before tax down 2 percent to 93.9mln pounds (H1 2015: 95.7mln pounds)

* Return on equity of 12.1 percent (H1 2015: 9.8 percent) and gearing of 0.80x (H1 2015: 0.39x), both up on prior year

* Interim ordinary dividend up 4.3 percent to 7.2 pence per share in addition to 300mln pound special dividend paid in july Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

