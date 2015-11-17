FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-B&M European Value Retail first half core earnings up 18.6 pct
November 17, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-B&M European Value Retail first half core earnings up 18.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* H1 group revenues have increased by 25.8% to £930.3m, +26.8% at constant currency

* 47 net new stores opened in UK in period, on track for 80 net new openings this financial year

* UK like-for-like revenues +1.2%

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.6% to £86.6m

* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.4% to £66.4m

* Interim dividend increased by 77.8% to 1.6p per share (FY15: interim dividend 0.9p) to be paid on 15 January 2016

* Well prepared for rest of year and beyond

* Made good progress in first half towards its strategic goals of reaching at least 850 UK stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

