BRIEF-B&M European Value Retail first half core earnings up 18.6 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) - B&M European Value Retail Sa

* H1 group revenues have increased by 25.8% to £930.3m, +26.8% at constant currency

* 47 net new stores opened in UK in period, on track for 80 net new openings this financial year

* UK like-for-like revenues +1.2%

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 18.6% to £86.6m

* Group adjusted profit before tax increased by 25.4% to £66.4m

* Interim dividend increased by 77.8% to 1.6p per share (FY15: interim dividend 0.9p) to be paid on 15 January 2016

* Well prepared for rest of year and beyond

* Made good progress in first half towards its strategic goals of reaching at least 850 UK stores