BRIEF-Smiths Group's Q1 revenue falls 4 pct, FY expectations broadly unchanged

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc

* Q1 group revenue declined by 4 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Group operating margin broadly in line with same period last year

* Significant progress in pension funding delivers 36 million stg increase in annual free cash flow

* Persistently tough oil and gas end markets have impacted John Crane

* Saw good profitability growth in detection and performance in line with our expectations at Smiths Medical, Interconnect and Flex-Tek

* Expectations for full year remain broadly unchanged