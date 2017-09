Nov 17 (Reuters) - Devro Plc

* Trading has continued in line with board’s expectations for the period from 1 July 2015 to date

* Sales volumes grew in Q3 with particularly strong sales in Japan, North America and China

* Construction and equipment installation at US plant is now complete and commercial production is expected at start of 2016

* Outlook for full year remains unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: