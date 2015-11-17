BRIEF-Allergy Therapeutics says confident of strong full-year results

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Allergy Therapeutics Plc :

* Like-For-Like sales measured in constant currency increased by 12 pct in first four months of 2016 financial year

* Including Alerpharma acquisition completed in June 2015, constant currency sales increased 15 pct over period

* Growth was notably strong in Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Spain; company continued to increase its market share during period

* Board remains confident of strong results for full year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)