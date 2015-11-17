FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hexagon says in partnership with Huawei
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 17, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hexagon says in partnership with Huawei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Hexagon Ab

* Hexagon and huawei partner to deliver smart city solutions

* With the majority of the world’s population living in cities, safety and infrastructure challenges are at an all-time high. Hexagon and Huawei are working together to meet this global challenge head-on, integrating Huawei’s communications hardware with Hexagon’s safety and infrastructure software solutions

* The combined solution improves inter-agency collaboration and leverages big data analytics to better predict, prepare for, and respond to urban area challenges

* Huawei’s contributions include technologies from its Safe City portfolio such as high-definition video surveillance, broadband trunking and IP-based conference calling systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
