BRIEF-Scanfil announces restructuring negotiations in PartnerTech AS
November 17, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scanfil announces restructuring negotiations in PartnerTech AS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* PartnerTech AB’s Norwegian subsidiary, PartnerTech AS, informed the representatives of the company’s personnel groups about the intention to restructure the company’s operations

* Restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in PartnerTech AS

* Option of discontinuing production at the factory will also be discussed in the negotiations

* Negative impact on earnings resulting from a possible factory closing is estimated at about 5 million - 7.5 million euros ($5.33 million - $79.93 million)

* Respective cash impact is estimated at about 3 million - 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

