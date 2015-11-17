BRIEF-Scanfil announces restructuring negotiations in PartnerTech AS

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Scanfil Oyj :

* PartnerTech AB’s Norwegian subsidiary, PartnerTech AS, informed the representatives of the company’s personnel groups about the intention to restructure the company’s operations

* Restructuring negotiations concern all personnel in PartnerTech AS

* Option of discontinuing production at the factory will also be discussed in the negotiations

* Negative impact on earnings resulting from a possible factory closing is estimated at about 5 million - 7.5 million euros ($5.33 million - $79.93 million)

* Respective cash impact is estimated at about 3 million - 5.5 million euros Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9384 euros)