BRIEF-Gabriel Holding 2014/2015 EBIT up at DKK 27.4 million

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gabriel Holding A/S

* 2014/2015 revenue 337.7 million Danish crowns ($48.26 million) versus 281.8 million crowns year ago

* 2014/2015 EBIT 27.4 million crowns versus 25.2 million crowns year ago

* 2014/2015 profit after tax 21.5 million crowns versus 21.9 million crowns year ago

* The board of directors proposes an increase in the dividend to 5.50 crowns (5.25 crowns) per 20 crowns share

* Expects 2015/2016 an increase in revenue of 5-10 pct and an increase in profit before tax of 10-15 pct for the coming financial year 2015/16 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.9973 Danish crowns)