BRIEF-Immunicum: continued improvement in phase I/II survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients

* Presents continued improvement in phase I/II survival data for INTUVAX-treated renal cancer patients

* Says 6 patients out of 11 are still alive and the data show an ongoing, close to doubled median overall survival for the entire patient group and an ongoing right now tripled median overall survival for patients with poor prognosis compared to published historical data for newly diagnosed patients who received standard treatment

* Says looks forward to collecting initial data from the ongoing phase II study around the turn of the year and expects to be able to report especially immunological data

