BRIEF-Pioneer Property Group Q3 EBIT improves from Q2 to NOK 45.0 mln

* Q3 total income 51.1 million Norwegian crowns ($5.88 million) versus 27.2 million crowns in Q2

* Q3 EBIT 45.0 million crowns versus 7.5 million crowns in Q2

* Q3 pre-tax profit 18.2 million crowns versus loss 5.3 million crowns in Q2

* Revenues and profitability in line with expectations, profitability was significantly improved from Q2, which was heavily impacted by IPO-related costs

* On Sept. 30, paid a dividend to holders of preference shares - in total 2.74 crowns per preference share

* From Q4 and onwards, company has an ambition of regular dividend payments

($1 = 8.6878 Norwegian crowns)