Nov 17 (Reuters) - Smiths Group Plc

* Smiths announces material change in pension funding structure

* Agreement increases company’s free cash flow by 36 million stg per year

* Finalisation of triennial valuation of Smiths Industries Pension Scheme (SIPS) at 31 March 2015, under which actuarial deficit for scheme is 285 million stg, 250 million stg lower than previous triennial valuation in 2012 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: