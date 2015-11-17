FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q3 net profit down 19 pct y/y
November 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russia's Nord Gold says Q3 net profit down 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Nord Gold :

* Net profit for Q3 2015 down 19 pct y/y to $46.3 million;

* Q3 EBITDA down 36 pct y/y to $94.2 million;

* 9-month net profit increased 39 pct y/y to $181.0 million;

* 9-month EBITDA up 9 pct to $426.2 million;

* On track to reach the upper half of full year 2015 gold production guidance range of 925 - 985 koz;

* Expects FY 2015 capex to be lower than original guidance of $300 million;

* Says 2016 capex anticipated at approximately $370 million;

* The board has declared a dividend of 3.50 US cents per share / GDR for Q3 2015, a total of $13.0 million;

* The board has approved new GDR buyback programme for up to 5,000,000 GDRs to a maximum total amount of $15 million at a price of up to $5.0 per GDR. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
