BRIEF-Enterprise Inns says FY pretax profit rises to 122 mln stg

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Profit before tax and exceptional items increased to 122 million stg (2014: 121 million stg)

* Like-for-Like net income growth of 1 pct in final quarter resulting in an increase of 0.8 pct for full year

* EBITDA before exceptional items of 296 million stg (2014: 302 million stg), in line with expectations following impact of planned asset disposals

* Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations and continues to maintain our growth momentum