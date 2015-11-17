FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns says FY pretax profit rises to 122 mln stg
November 17, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns says FY pretax profit rises to 122 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Profit before tax and exceptional items increased to 122 million stg (2014: 121 million stg)

* Like-for-Like net income growth of 1 pct in final quarter resulting in an increase of 0.8 pct for full year

* EBITDA before exceptional items of 296 million stg (2014: 302 million stg), in line with expectations following impact of planned asset disposals

* Trading in first six weeks of new financial year has been in line with our expectations and continues to maintain our growth momentum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)

