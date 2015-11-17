FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cantargia selects two cancer forms as primary indications for CAN04
#Healthcare
November 17, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cantargia selects two cancer forms as primary indications for CAN04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Presents new data and development plan, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer have been selected as primary indications for CAN04

* Says clinical phase I/IIa study in these cancer forms will be initiated in late 2016

* In 2017 intends to start clinical study on the effect on biomarkers and the mechanism of action with the aim of obtaining early signals of biological activity in patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
