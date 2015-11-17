BRIEF-Cantargia selects two cancer forms as primary indications for CAN04

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Cantargia AB :

* Presents new data and development plan, non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer have been selected as primary indications for CAN04

* Says clinical phase I/IIa study in these cancer forms will be initiated in late 2016

* In 2017 intends to start clinical study on the effect on biomarkers and the mechanism of action with the aim of obtaining early signals of biological activity in patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)

