BRIEF-Medivir terminates ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer
November 17, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir terminates ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Medivir terminates the ADAM8 inhibitor project for pancreatic cancer

* The closure of the project follows a semi-annual review of the company’s R&D project portfolio, which deprioritized the project based on data generated during the last six months

* Medivir says as a consequence license agreement with Cancer Research Technology (CRT) for ADAM8 inhibitors and collaboration with CRT and TransMIT GmBH will be terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

