BRIEF-UK's financial regulator fines, bans former Aviva Investors analyst
November 17, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK's financial regulator fines, bans former Aviva Investors analyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* Fca fines and bans former investment analyst at aviva investors

* Fined Mothahir Miah, a former investment analyst at aviva investors global services limited (aviva investors), £139,000

* Fca found that Miah deliberately delayed booking and allocating of trades on a regular basis by several hours.

* Bans Mothahir Miah from performing any function in relation to any regulated activity in financial services industry for failing to act with honesty and integrity Link to source: [bit.ly/20YSmFu]

