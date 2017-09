Nov 17 (Reuters) - Mobimo Holding AG :

* Performed better than expected during the financial year

* Annual earnings before revaluations of more than 75 million Swiss francs ($73.82 million) (prior year: 59.3 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0160 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)