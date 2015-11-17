BRIEF-Obducat buys German Solar-Semi and issues shares and bonds

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Obducat AB :
* Acquires German company Solar-Semi and decides on directed issues of shares and convertible bonds
* Acquisition price amounts to about 7.6 million Swedish crowns ($867,610)
* Acquisition price is paid partly in cash and partly through issuance of convertible bonds
* Says acquisition is partly financed through a directed share issue of B class shares
* Says resolution has also been made concerning a smaller offset issue of new B class shares
* Says acquisition is expected to be completed by end of November
* Says to raise a convertible loan in amount of about 3.5 million crowns by issuing convertible bonds
* Says bond loan carries an annual interest of 5 pct and falls due on Dec. 8, 2017
* Says B class shares subscription price amounts to 10.07 crowns per share
* Says is provided with share issue proceeds of about 25.2 million crowns