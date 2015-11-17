FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Obducat buys German Solar-Semi and issues shares and bonds
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 17, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Obducat buys German Solar-Semi and issues shares and bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Obducat AB :

* Acquires German company Solar-Semi and decides on directed issues of shares and convertible bonds

* Acquisition price amounts to about 7.6 million Swedish crowns ($867,610)

* Acquisition price is paid partly in cash and partly through issuance of convertible bonds

* Says acquisition is partly financed through a directed share issue of B class shares

* Says resolution has also been made concerning a smaller offset issue of new B class shares

* Says acquisition is expected to be completed by end of November

* Says to raise a convertible loan in amount of about 3.5 million crowns by issuing convertible bonds

* Says bond loan carries an annual interest of 5 pct and falls due on Dec. 8, 2017

* Says B class shares subscription price amounts to 10.07 crowns per share

* Says is provided with share issue proceeds of about 25.2 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7597 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.