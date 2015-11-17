BRIEF-Exmar and Swan Energy to develop and operate India's first FSRU terminal

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Exmar NV :

* Says selected by Swan Energy Ltd as partner for the joint development and operation of the Jafrabad LNG Port project

* The Jafrabad LNG Port will be a 5 million tons per annum LNG receiving terminal, with one jetty-moored Floating, Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU)

* Says negotiations with 4 users ongoing: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Oil, Natural Gas Corporation Ltd , Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Source text: bit.ly/1MTd4vY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)