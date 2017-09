Nov 17 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG :

* Places corporate bond with a nominal value of 500 million euros ($531.6 million)

* Euro denominated, unsecured, fixed-rated bond with a nominal value of 500 million euros and coupon of 2.25 pct refinances debt of Deutsche Office AG

* Issuance was three times oversubscribed

