BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Q3 operating loss widens to 8.43 mln euros
November 18, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics Q3 operating loss widens to 8.43 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Reports Q3 operating loss of 8.43 million euros ($8.98 million) compared to 3.74 million euros for the same period last year

* Cash used in operating activities amounts to 9.93 million euros for the first 9 months, compared to 3.91 million euros a year ago

* Cash at the end of September 2015 amounted to 35.78 million euros, including 0.3 million euros restricted cash

* Cash burn for the full year 2015 is expected to be in line with the company's previously stated expectations Source text: bit.ly/1QtDPOk Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9391 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

