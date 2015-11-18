FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ablynx 9-month operating loss widens, confirms guidance at lower end of range
#Healthcare
November 18, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ablynx 9-month operating loss widens, confirms guidance at lower end of range

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* Clinical pipeline further advanced with one phase III and four phase II studies currently on-going in-house, and first potential product launch in 2018

* Positive outlook for next 12 months with a number of important milestones

* 9-month revenues up 52 pct to 53.6 million euros ($57.1 million) (2014: 35.2 million euros)

* 9-month operating loss of 13.3 million euros (2014: loss of 11.7 million euros)

* 9-month net cash inflow of 56.0 million euros (2014: 21.1 million euros)

* 9-month cash position of 262.2 million euros (2014: 221.5 million euros)

* Expects to publish results from the first-in-infant phase IIa study with the anti-RSV nanobody, ALX-0171, in the first half of 2016

* Results from the two phase IIb RA studies with the anti-IL-6R nanobody, ALX-0061, are expected in the second half of 2016

* Company expects its net cash burn for the full year 2015 to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of 70-80 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9392 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
