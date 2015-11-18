FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth
November 18, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :

* Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth

* In coming years, plans to significantly expand its services to retail investors

* From 2016 is planning to change its investment strategy and invest 500 million euros ($532.3 million) in new Dutch residential mortgages through partnership with independent Dutch originator

* 2018 target assets under management: 3.5 billion euros

* 2018 target cost/income ratio:  65 pct

Source text for Eikon: Growth strategy: bit.ly/1NCOZu7 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9393 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

