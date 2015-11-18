BRIEF-Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Binckbank NV :
* Binckbank unfolds plans for next wave of growth
* In coming years, plans to significantly expand its services to retail investors
* From 2016 is planning to change its investment strategy and invest 500 million euros ($532.3 million) in new Dutch residential mortgages through partnership with independent Dutch originator
* 2018 target assets under management: 3.5 billion euros
* 2018 target cost/income ratio: 65 pct
Source text for Eikon: Growth strategy: bit.ly/1NCOZu7