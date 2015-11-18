BRIEF-Lucas Bols H1 net profit jumps to 7.7 mln euros

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lucas Bols BV :

* Reports H1 revenue of 39.4 million euros ($41.9 million), a decrease of 2.9 pct at constant currency

* H1 operating profit is 11.6 million euros, down 5.3 pct at constant currency

* H1 increase in net profit from 2.0 million euros to 7.7 million euros

* Interim dividend in cash set at 0.31 euros per share

* Free operating cash flow for H1 2015/16 amounted to 8.8 million euros (H1 2014/15: 8.3 million euros)

Source text: bit.ly/1NaEIuX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9396 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)