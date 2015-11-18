FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hastings reports higher nine-month operating profit
November 18, 2015 / 7:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hastings reports higher nine-month operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* Trading update for the 9 months ended 30.09.2015

* Says increase in live customer policies to 1.97 million as at 30 September 2015, a 19 pct year on year increase (1.65 million as at 30 September 2014).

* Says increase in gross written premiums of 26 pct to 454.3 million stg for 9 months to 30 September 2015

* Says group net revenue increase of 19 pct to 350.2 million stg for 9 months to 30 September 2015

* Confident in group’s ability to deliver continued strong performance, in line with, or ahead of targets communicated during group’s IPO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

