BRIEF-Subsidiary of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment acknowledges decision International Court of Arbitration
November 18, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Subsidiary of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment acknowledges decision International Court of Arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA :

* World Sport Group, subsidiary at 70 pct of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, acknowledges decision of international court of arbitration

* International court of arbitration orders reimbursement of past proceeds, related to a commercial contract with MSM Satellite (Singapore) Pte Ltd, dating back to 2009

* Relevant amount, including interests, is around 26 million euros ($27.7 million) pre-tax, accounted for in 2015 accounts of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment

* This finding will not be included in Lagardère Group`s recurring EBIT in 2015

* Does not impact growth target for 2015, which was announced on July 31

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9388 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
