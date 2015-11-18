BRIEF-Subsidiary of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment acknowledges decision International Court of Arbitration

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA :
* World Sport Group, subsidiary at 70 pct of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment, acknowledges decision of international court of arbitration
* International court of arbitration orders reimbursement of past proceeds, related to a commercial contract with MSM Satellite (Singapore) Pte Ltd, dating back to 2009
* Relevant amount, including interests, is around 26 million euros ($27.7 million) pre-tax, accounted for in 2015 accounts of Lagardère Sports and Entertainment
* This finding will not be included in Lagardère Group`s recurring EBIT in 2015
* Does not impact growth target for 2015, which was announced on July 31
