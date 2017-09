Nov 18 (Reuters) - Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):

* Takeover bid made by Merlin Properties for 100 percent of Testa, except for shares under lock-up, was accepted by 81.24 percent of shares to which the offer was directed or 0.31 percent of the share capital Source text for Eikon:

