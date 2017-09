Nov 18 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Says has been awarded a frame agreement for delivery of collaboration solutions to the public health sector in Norway

* Agreement has an estimated value of about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23.18 million) over next 4 years

