BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest sets subscription price in rights issue at NOK 27.50

* Has resolved to propose terms of previously announced rights offering of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($86.84 million) to Supervisory Board

* Subscription price was set to 27.50 crowns per equity certificate, and it was resolved to issue 27,272,727 equity certificates in rights offering

* Subscription price per equity certificate is 25.4 percent lower than calculated theoretical price excluding subscription rights

* Rights issue will increase Sparebanken Vest’s nominal equity certificate capital with 681,818,175 crowns, by issuing 27,272,727 new equity certificates

