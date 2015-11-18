FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest sets subscription price in rights issue at NOK 27.50
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sparebanken Vest sets subscription price in rights issue at NOK 27.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Sparebanken Vest

* Has resolved to propose terms of previously announced rights offering of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($86.84 million) to Supervisory Board

* Subscription price was set to 27.50 crowns per equity certificate, and it was resolved to issue 27,272,727 equity certificates in rights offering

* Subscription price per equity certificate is 25.4 percent lower than calculated theoretical price excluding subscription rights

* Rights issue will increase Sparebanken Vest’s nominal equity certificate capital with 681,818,175 crowns, by issuing 27,272,727 new equity certificates

* Subscription price per equity certificate is 25.4 percent lower than calculated theoretical price excluding subscription rights

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6364 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.