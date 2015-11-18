BRIEF-Brimstone to buy 28 mln shares in Equities Property Fund for 350 mln rand

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* Agreement with Equites Property Fund relating to subscription by company of 28 million equites shares at 12.50 rand per share

* Brimstone shall pay a cash consideration of 350 million rand for 28 million equites ordinary shares

* Purchase consideration will be settled by way of bank funding in amount of approximately 300 million rand

* Transaction will result in Brimstone indirectly owning a circa 10 pct stake in equites post issue of new ordinary shares