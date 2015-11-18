FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Mr Price says H1 diluted HEPS rises 16.6 pct
November 18, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Mr Price says H1 diluted HEPS rises 16.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group Ltd :

* Announced an increase in diluted headline earnings per share of 16.6 pct to 406.8 cents per share and interim dividend of 17.3 pct to 248 cents

* Total revenue for 26 weeks ended Sept. 26 grew by 9.2 pct to R9 billion with retail sales increasing by 8.6 pct

* Sales in markets outside RSA grew by 9.8 pct to R756.6 million

* ‘Consumer environment could deteriorate further, we will still be up against a very challenging base in second half of year, particularly in Q3’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

