BRIEF-TK Development: refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark

Nov 18
* Refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark
* Has entered into agreement with PKA on a five-year refinancing scheme of the Sillebroen shopping centre in Denmark with 500.0 million Danish crowns ($71.40 million)
* Refinancing is part of plans for shopping centre, where additional leasing and operations optimisation are to contribute to a sale of centre in medium term
($1 = 7.0031 Danish crowns)