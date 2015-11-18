BRIEF-TK Development: refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark

Nov 18 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark

* Has entered into agreement with PKA on a five-year refinancing scheme of the Sillebroen shopping centre in Denmark with 500.0 million Danish crowns ($71.40 million)

* Refinancing is part of plans for shopping centre, where additional leasing and operations optimisation are to contribute to a sale of centre in medium term

