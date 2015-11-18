FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TK Development: refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2015 / 3:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TK Development: refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - TK Development A/S :

* Refinancing of the Sillebroen shopping centre, Denmark

* Has entered into agreement with PKA on a five-year refinancing scheme of the Sillebroen shopping centre in Denmark with 500.0 million Danish crowns ($71.40 million)

* Refinancing is part of plans for shopping centre, where additional leasing and operations optimisation are to contribute to a sale of centre in medium term

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0031 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.