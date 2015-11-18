BRIEF-Barclays says regulator imposes $150 mln fine in forex probe

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Settlement with Department Of Financial Services

* Announces settlement with New York state department of financial services regarding foreign exchange electronic trading

* DFS is imposing a civil monetary penalty of $150 million on Barclays Bank Plc, primarily for certain internal systems and controls failures.

* Civil penalty payable under settlement will be reflected in Barclays’ Q4 2015 results

* Barclays continues to co-operate with other ongoing investigations and to manage related litigation risks as previously disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: