BRIEF-Seardel Investment says shareholders approve change of name to Emedia Holdings
November 19, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seardel Investment says shareholders approve change of name to Emedia Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Seardel Investment Corporation Ltd

* Unaudited consolidated condensed interim results for the six months ended 30 september 2015

* On 14 September 2015, Seardel increased its investment in Sabido to 67,7 pct by acquiring all of remaining minority shareholdings in Sabido

* Directors have resolved not to declare an interim dividend for period ended 30 September 2015

* Recording a profit of r113,7 million compared to a profit of R97,8 million in comparative period

* Profit attributable to owners of company of R76,1 million compared to a profit of R55,6 million previous year

* Seardel shareholders approved change of company’s name to Emedia Holdings Limited

* Company will in due course, once CIPC and JSE approvals are obtained, trade under this name on JSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

