BRIEF-Chesnara generates 6.6 mln stg gross cash during Q3
November 19, 2015 / 7:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chesnara generates 6.6 mln stg gross cash during Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc

* Despite adverse investment market conditions, a further 6.6 mln stg of gross cash has been generated during Q3

* Analysis continues to suggest that we expect impact on group solvency and hence cash generation potential to be broadly neutral

* We will report our near final Solvency II numbers for first time in our full year results in March 2016.

* Given risk profile of our business we have adopted standard model with agreement of our regulator. We are accordingly not subject to current process of regulatory approval of internal models.

* We have not applied to use transitional arrangements nor matching adjustments in any of our group businesses

* We are well advanced in our preparation for transition to Solvency II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
