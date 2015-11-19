BRIEF-Vodafone announces intended issuance of bonds due 2020

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Announces intended issuance of non-dilutive equity-linked bonds due 2020

* Announces its intention to raise around 500 million stg of new debt financing through a structure combining issue of equity-linked bonds

* Coupon will be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process in a range from 0.4 pct to 1.2 pct per annum.

* Morgan stanley & Co. International Plc is acting as sole global coordinator for offering and together with HSBC Bank Plc as joint bookrunner