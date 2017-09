Nov 18 (Reuters) - Alba Private Equity SpA :

* Signs preliminary agreement, subject to some conditions, to buy by Q1 2016 total control of Helio Capital Srl

* Already owns a 48.7 percent stake in Helio Capital Srl

* Helio Capital Srl is a company active in the photovoltaic sector

