Nov 18 (Reuters) - Cofinimmo SA :

* Sells 100 pct of the shares of company Livingstone II, owner of Livingstone II office building

* Shares were acquired by Aberdeen European Balanced Property Fund, managed by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, for 60.0 million euros ($63.84 million) Source text: bit.ly/1kEY6Uo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9398 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)