BRIEF-Deneb Investments says H1 revenue rises 6 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deneb Investments says H1 revenue rises 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Deneb Investments Ltd :

* Unaudited consolidated condensed interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Period under review saw revenue rise by 6 pct on back of stronger demand in manufacturing businesses

* Operating profit was up 126 pct to R58.3 million through a combination of increased revenue, improved gross margins which were up 600 basis points to 24 pct

* Directors have resolved not to declare a dividend for six months ended Sept. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

