BRIEF-Tiger Brands says appoints Doyle as interim CEO
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 19, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands says appoints Doyle as interim CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd

* Reviewed group results and dividend declaration for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015

* FY domestic operating income up 11 pct to 3.6 billion rand

* Group turnover increased by 5 pct to 31.6 billion rand (2014: R30.1 billion), underpinned by 1 pct volume growth and pricing inflation of 4 pct

* Grains business achieved a solid result, regaining its market leading position in bread category, while improving its overall margins

* FY profit attributable to ordinary shareholders from continuing operations decreased by 13 pct to 1.7 billion rand

* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations decreased by 1 pct to 1 786 cents (2014: 1 804 cents), including effect of TBCG deferred tax asset impairment

* Outlook for year ahead remains challenging, with low domestic economic growth, rising costs and job security concerns weighing on South African consumer

* Group will continue to focus relentlessly on cost savings and efficiencies

* Approved and declared a final dividend of 611 cents per ordinary share (gross) in respect of year ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Capital expenditure for year amounted to 882 million rand

* Noel Doyle has been appointed interim CEO, with effect from Jan.1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
