BRIEF-Celyad has enough cash to finance operations until end of 2017
November 19, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Celyad has enough cash to finance operations until end of 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Celyad SA

* Says to have ended the third quarter with 114.6 million euros ($122.70 million) in cash

* Confirms its expectation that treasury as of end of September is sufficient to finance operations of group until end of 2017

* Says successfully met operational milestones in both CHART-1 and NKG2D trial

* Says to be in the final phase of Phase III European clinical trial CHART-1 with data expected to be published in mid-2016

* Says it aims to prepare submission of a marketing-authorization application for C-Cure

* Says clinical achievements and cash position provides with strong cash base to propel current development programs over two coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

