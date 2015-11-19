FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NN Group sets 2018 administrative expense base target at 700 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group sets 2018 administrative expense base target at 700 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Reports solvency II ratio of 214 percent at Sept. 30, based on standard formula and NN group’s current interpretation of solvency II regulations

* Original target to reduce administrative expenses in Netherlands by 200 million euros ($214.14 million), has been realized ahead of schedule

* Says new target administrative expense base in Netherlands is 700 million euros by end 2018, reducing administrative expenses by about 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.